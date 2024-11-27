Uttar Pradesh Takes Decisive Action Following Tragic Medical College Fire

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken swift action in response to the devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, which claimed the lives of 10 children on November 15. A four-member committee's report prompted the removal of the college's principal and the suspension of three staff members.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who oversees the Health Department, spearheaded the crackdown, underscoring the government's commitment to accountability. Charged staff, including a chief superintendent and nursing in-charge, have been issued chargesheets and must respond to departmental inquiries.

A comprehensive probe into the roles of additional personnel, including the head of the Paediatrics Department and Electrical Department Incharge, has been commissioned. Meanwhile, Pathak reassured the victims' families of all possible support from the government during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)