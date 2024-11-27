Uttar Pradesh Takes Decisive Action Following Tragic Medical College Fire
The Uttar Pradesh government removed Jhansi medical college's principal and suspended three staff members after a report on a fire incident that killed 10 children was submitted. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, handling health, initiated these actions while ordering further investigations. Affected families have been assured of full support.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken swift action in response to the devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, which claimed the lives of 10 children on November 15. A four-member committee's report prompted the removal of the college's principal and the suspension of three staff members.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who oversees the Health Department, spearheaded the crackdown, underscoring the government's commitment to accountability. Charged staff, including a chief superintendent and nursing in-charge, have been issued chargesheets and must respond to departmental inquiries.
A comprehensive probe into the roles of additional personnel, including the head of the Paediatrics Department and Electrical Department Incharge, has been commissioned. Meanwhile, Pathak reassured the victims' families of all possible support from the government during this challenging time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Choice: RFK Jr. Appointed to Lead U.S. Health Department
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Appointed to Lead U.S. Health Department Amid Controversy
UPDATE 1-California health department reports possible bird flu case in child
Health department directed to form special task force at LNJP Hospital to address pollution-related medical emergency: Gopal Rai.
Delhi's Severe Air Quality Crisis Sparks Urgent Government Action