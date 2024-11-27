Tragedy at Pharma City: Fatal Toxic Fume Incident

In a tragic incident at Parawada Pharma City in Anakapalli district, one worker has died and two others are critically injured after inhaling toxic fumes. The incident, according to a police official, took place around 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

The workers were exposed to harmful fumes emanating from a reactor that had undergone heavy pressure buildup while mixing Hydrochloric Acid and chloroform. The symptoms of exposure began to manifest around midnight, leading to the death of one and critical state for two others among the nine who were hospitalized.

The police allege negligence on the part of the company management for not warning the workers about the potential hazards. An investigation is planned to address the safety lapses that resulted in the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)