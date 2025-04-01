Global Tariff Tensions: Currency Reactions Amidst Economic Uncertainty
The yen surged while the dollar index edged higher as market participants turned to safe-haven currencies ahead of anticipated U.S. tariffs. President Trump is set to announce new tariffs, raising concerns about their impact on the U.S. economy. The euro and dollar fluctuated, with future economic indicators like JOLTS being closely monitored.
Earlier in the day, markets were mostly stable, with the dollar and euro near Monday's levels. The greenback slipped by 0.52% to 149.15 against the yen, while the euro declined 0.8% to 160.85. Key economic metrics, like the U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and the ISM manufacturing index, are being closely watched, as they might reveal further impacts of trade policy uncertainties.
Late Sunday, President Trump stated that new tariffs would apply to all countries, but details are sparse. Reports suggest proposals for 20% tariffs on most U.S. imports. Economic experts highlight potential disruptions from such high tariffs, which could negate any intended domestic policy benefits from increased federal revenue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
