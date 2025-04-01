Global Tariff Tensions: Currency Reactions Amidst Economic Uncertainty

The yen surged, and the dollar index edged higher on Tuesday as investors flocked to safe-haven currencies amid expectations of new U.S. tariff announcements by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The Japanese yen is perceived as a safer bet than the dollar in the face of potential economic disruptions caused by these tariffs.

Earlier in the day, markets were mostly stable, with the dollar and euro near Monday's levels. The greenback slipped by 0.52% to 149.15 against the yen, while the euro declined 0.8% to 160.85. Key economic metrics, like the U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and the ISM manufacturing index, are being closely watched, as they might reveal further impacts of trade policy uncertainties.

Late Sunday, President Trump stated that new tariffs would apply to all countries, but details are sparse. Reports suggest proposals for 20% tariffs on most U.S. imports. Economic experts highlight potential disruptions from such high tariffs, which could negate any intended domestic policy benefits from increased federal revenue.

