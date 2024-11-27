Left Menu

UK Caps Online Slot Bets to Combat Gambling Harm

The UK government has announced limits on online slot stakes to combat gambling-related harms. Adults over 25 will have a cap of £5 per spin, while those aged 18-24 will be limited to £2. The move is part of wider measures including a statutory levy aimed at funding gambling harm prevention.

The UK government has introduced a cap on the amount gamblers can wager on online slot games, limiting it to £5 per spin for individuals aged over 25. This measure aims to mitigate the harms associated with gambling.

A lower cap of £2 per spin will be enforced for players aged 18 to 24, as the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) takes a step towards addressing gambling-related issues. Gambling Minister Fiona Twycross highlighted the dangers of online slots and their potential to harm finances and personal relationships.

Additionally, the government plans to introduce a statutory levy on gambling operators, anticipated to raise £100 million. Funds will be allocated to support treatment, prevention, and research of gambling harm as well as public health campaigns, according to the DCMS.

