Meril Life Sciences Unveils Myval Octapro THV: A Leap in Heart Valve Technology

Meril Life Sciences launched its innovative Myval Octapro Transcatheter Heart Valve at major cardiology events. The product enhances transcatheter aortic valve replacement, offering tailored size options and precise deployment. The valve has been proven effective and safe in trials, showing superior hemodynamic performance and lower pacemaker implantation rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vapi | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:03 IST
Meril Life Sciences introduced the Myval Octapro Transcatheter Heart Valve at significant cardiology conferences, underscoring its impact in structural heart care. The innovative valve advances transcatheter aortic valve replacement with enhanced operator control and a range of size options for diverse patient anatomies.

At the PCR London Valves 2024, Meril showcased findings from pivotal trials, reinforcing the Myval THV's safety and efficacy. The valve demonstrated strong performance metrics, including lower pacemaker implantation rates and superior hemodynamic outcomes compared to established products like Sapien and Evolut series.

Notably, the COMPARE-TAVI trial highlighted the Myval series' non-inferiority for key clinical endpoints against the Sapien series, showing reduced patient-prosthesis mismatch. Meril continues to lead through global collaborations and innovative solutions in the med-tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

