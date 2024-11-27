Meril Life Sciences Unveils Myval Octapro THV: A Leap in Heart Valve Technology

Meril Life Sciences introduced the Myval Octapro Transcatheter Heart Valve at significant cardiology conferences, underscoring its impact in structural heart care. The innovative valve advances transcatheter aortic valve replacement with enhanced operator control and a range of size options for diverse patient anatomies.

At the PCR London Valves 2024, Meril showcased findings from pivotal trials, reinforcing the Myval THV's safety and efficacy. The valve demonstrated strong performance metrics, including lower pacemaker implantation rates and superior hemodynamic outcomes compared to established products like Sapien and Evolut series.

Notably, the COMPARE-TAVI trial highlighted the Myval series' non-inferiority for key clinical endpoints against the Sapien series, showing reduced patient-prosthesis mismatch. Meril continues to lead through global collaborations and innovative solutions in the med-tech landscape.

