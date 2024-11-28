Left Menu

Fasenra: AstraZeneca's Game-Changing Asthma Treatment

A study highlights the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's Fasenra, an injectable treatment for severe asthma, outperforming oral steroids during attacks by reducing further treatment needs by 30%. Conducted by King’s College London with 158 participants, the research underscores its potential in severe cases, even at home.

28-11-2024
Fasenra, an injectable medication developed by AstraZeneca for severe asthma, has proven more effective during attacks than traditional oral steroids. A recent study shows it reduces the necessity for further treatment by 30%.

King's College London led the research with 158 UK patients vulnerable to asthma and COPD attacks, revealing the drug's superiority over oral prednisolone, especially in emergency exacerbations. This promising result could transform how severe asthma and COPD are managed.

The findings indicate Fasenra's potential for at-home use during life-threatening episodes, significantly reducing hospitalizations. Published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, the study amplifies the impact of this breakthrough treatment, AstraZeneca's second-best selling respiratory drug.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

