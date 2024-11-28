Fasenra: AstraZeneca's Game-Changing Asthma Treatment

Fasenra, an injectable medication developed by AstraZeneca for severe asthma, has proven more effective during attacks than traditional oral steroids. A recent study shows it reduces the necessity for further treatment by 30%.

King's College London led the research with 158 UK patients vulnerable to asthma and COPD attacks, revealing the drug's superiority over oral prednisolone, especially in emergency exacerbations. This promising result could transform how severe asthma and COPD are managed.

The findings indicate Fasenra's potential for at-home use during life-threatening episodes, significantly reducing hospitalizations. Published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, the study amplifies the impact of this breakthrough treatment, AstraZeneca's second-best selling respiratory drug.

(With inputs from agencies.)