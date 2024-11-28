Fasenra: AstraZeneca's Game-Changing Asthma Treatment
A study highlights the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's Fasenra, an injectable treatment for severe asthma, outperforming oral steroids during attacks by reducing further treatment needs by 30%. Conducted by King’s College London with 158 participants, the research underscores its potential in severe cases, even at home.
Fasenra, an injectable medication developed by AstraZeneca for severe asthma, has proven more effective during attacks than traditional oral steroids. A recent study shows it reduces the necessity for further treatment by 30%.
King's College London led the research with 158 UK patients vulnerable to asthma and COPD attacks, revealing the drug's superiority over oral prednisolone, especially in emergency exacerbations. This promising result could transform how severe asthma and COPD are managed.
The findings indicate Fasenra's potential for at-home use during life-threatening episodes, significantly reducing hospitalizations. Published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, the study amplifies the impact of this breakthrough treatment, AstraZeneca's second-best selling respiratory drug.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fasenra
- Asthma
- Treatment
- AstraZeneca
- Study
- COPD
- Respiratory
- Exacerbations
- Benralizumab
- Prednisolone
ALSO READ
Severe Socioeconomic Impacts of War on Urban Households in Sudan Revealed by UNDP-IFPRI Study
Metformin's Murky Impact: A Primate Study Sheds Light on Pregnancy Risks
EaseMyTrip Ventures into Study Tourism
New PTSD Treatment Target Found in Groundbreaking Memory Study
Delhi NCR's Air Quality Crisis: Rising Respiratory Risks