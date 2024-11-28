Left Menu

University of Canterbury Expands Clinical Psychology Programme to Boost Mental Health Workforce

Government Backs Initiatives to Address Growing Demand for Mental Health Professionals.

University of Canterbury Expands Clinical Psychology Programme to Boost Mental Health Workforce
Minister Doocey highlighted the urgent need to grow the mental health workforce to improve access to services.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The University of Canterbury has announced an increase in its intake of clinical psychology students, a move welcomed by Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey and Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills Penny Simmonds as part of broader efforts to strengthen New Zealand’s mental health workforce.

Minister Doocey highlighted the urgent need to grow the mental health workforce to improve access to services. “This Government is focused on increasing access to support, and growing the workforce is critical to achieving this,” he said.

Currently, hundreds of students graduate with an undergraduate degree in Psychology annually, but only 80–90 nationally progress to postgraduate programmes due to limited spaces. This bottleneck prevents many aspiring clinical psychologists from advancing their careers.

“It is pleasing to see the University of Canterbury take the lead by adding ten additional spaces to its clinical psychology programme,” said Minister Simmonds. “We hope other universities offering similar programmes will evaluate their capacity to expand enrolments.”

Commitment from the University of Canterbury

During his visit to the University of Canterbury, Minister Doocey met with Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey, who emphasized the institution’s dedication to addressing New Zealand’s growing demand for mental health professionals. The expansion of the clinical psychology programme is one of several initiatives aimed at building capacity within the sector.

National Workforce Target and New Training Pathways

The Government has set an ambitious target to train 500 mental health and addiction professionals annually. To achieve this, a range of initiatives has been launched:

Increased funding for psychology internships and psychiatry trainees.

Enhanced use of the Peer Support workforce to alleviate pressure on clinicians.

Development of innovative new roles within the mental health sector.

As part of this effort, applications have opened for tertiary education providers to seek Government funding to establish New Zealand’s first postgraduate diploma programme for associate psychologists. This alternative training pathway will offer students with a Psychology degree another option to advance their careers in mental health.

“This new programme will help meet the workforce target while creating opportunities for those passionate about improving lives through mental health and addiction services,” Minister Doocey said.

Expanding Opportunities for Aspiring Psychologists

The postgraduate diploma initiative is designed to bridge the gap for the many Psychology graduates currently unable to access clinical training. It aims to create a more diverse and sustainable mental health workforce by equipping associate psychologists with the skills to support existing teams.

Long-Term Impact on Mental Health Services

“These initiatives are about building a robust and resilient workforce,” Minister Doocey explained. “By taking pressure off the current workforce and offering new pathways, we can improve access to services and make a tangible difference in the lives of those struggling with mental health and addiction challenges.”

The expansion at the University of Canterbury, coupled with Government-backed initiatives, marks a significant step forward in addressing New Zealand’s mental health needs, ensuring more professionals are trained to meet the increasing demand for services.

 
 

