Investigation Launched into 'Swasthya Sathi' Scheme Spending Surge

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an inquiry into a significant rise in spending under the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme, reported amid protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protests were sparked by the rape-murder of a doctor, leading to government intervention.

Banerjee, addressing the assembly, confirmed the surge in expenses simultaneous to the junior doctors' demonstrations demanding justice for their deceased colleague. 'The culprits will be punished,' she vowed, signaling strict action against any mismanagement of funds.

The 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme, designed to provide health insurance for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually, saw increased spending in private hospitals, warranting the government's scrutiny and assurance of accountability.

