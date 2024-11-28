Left Menu

Investigation Launched into 'Swasthya Sathi' Scheme Spending Surge

The West Bengal government is probing a surge in spending under the 'Swasthya Sathi' health insurance scheme amid protests over a doctor’s rape-murder. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the inquiry after expenses reportedly increased significantly during demonstrations at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an inquiry into a significant rise in spending under the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme, reported amid protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protests were sparked by the rape-murder of a doctor, leading to government intervention.

Banerjee, addressing the assembly, confirmed the surge in expenses simultaneous to the junior doctors' demonstrations demanding justice for their deceased colleague. 'The culprits will be punished,' she vowed, signaling strict action against any mismanagement of funds.

The 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme, designed to provide health insurance for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually, saw increased spending in private hospitals, warranting the government's scrutiny and assurance of accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

