Spain's Swift Defense Spending Surge: Meeting NATO's Goal
Spain plans to meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% of GDP this year, earlier than the 2029 deadline. This move comes amid pressure from the U.S. to increase military expenditure. The additional spending focuses on bolstering military size, telecommunications, and cybersecurity to strengthen Spain's defense capabilities.
In a significant policy shift, Spain is set to fulfill NATO's defense spending target of 2% of its GDP by the end of this year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday. This resolution arrives well ahead of the initial 2029 deadline as Spain addresses growing geopolitical tensions.
The increase in defense expenditure, from 1.3% in 2024 to meet NATO's requirement, is a response to U.S. President Trump's urgings for European allies to amplify military spending. Spain's investment plans focus on expanding its military, enhancing telecommunications, and fortifying cybersecurity, including a comprehensive digital shield initiative.
Prime Minister Sanchez noted these investments would significantly contribute to Spain's economy through technological innovation and job creation. Moreover, a strategic portion of the budget will also be directed towards modernizing military equipment, reflecting Spain's commitment to defending European interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
