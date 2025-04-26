Germany Seeks EU Exemption for Defence Spending Surge

Germany aims to secure an exemption from European Union borrowing constraints to augment its defense expenditure without violating EU rules, according to Finance Minister Joerg Kukies. Discussions are ongoing within the German government, particularly among the coalition partners.

The European Commission has proposed a spending increase for EU member states, allowing a 1.5% GDP hike annually for four years without triggering disciplinary measures, typically enacted when a deficit surpasses 3% of GDP. Countries like Portugal and Poland are also pursuing similar exemptions.

This strategy seeks to bolster EU defense investment by 650 billion euros over four years to prevent potential Russian threats. German parliament endorsed significant spending plans, complemented by a 500 billion euro special fund for infrastructure. Kukies reiterated Germany's openness to common European financing, ensuring efforts align with collective military initiatives.

