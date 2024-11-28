OPPI Annual Summit: Paving India's Path to a Global Pharma Powerhouse
The OPPI Annual Summit, held in New Delhi, outlines India's transformative vision from being the 'Pharmacy of the World' to a global pharma powerhouse by 2047. The summit highlighted innovation, technology, and collaboration, emphasizing India's healthcare potential amidst economic growth and digital health advancements.
- Country:
- India
The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India's (OPPI) Annual Summit in New Delhi has set an ambitious vision for India's pharmaceutical sector, aiming to transform the country from the 'Pharmacy of the World' to a global pharma powerhouse by 2047. Key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and patient support groups, gathered to discuss innovation, skills development, and technology advancements.
OPPI President Bhushan Akshikar emphasized the organization's commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions for India. The summit also celebrated the contributions of exceptional innovators, presenting prestigious awards to leaders in the sector.
Reports released at the summit explored India's healthcare landscape, highlighting growth drivers and challenges, and offered strategic guidance for global pharma players. Discussions emphasized innovation, research, and collaboration as essential to elevating India's healthcare model on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
USA Turkeys Gobble Their Way to India: A Trade Triumph
Strengthening Ties: India and Indonesia Conclude 9th Garuda Shakti Exercise
Indian Stock Markets Tumble Amid Weak Earnings and Global Cues
India Prepares for Malaysia Showdown: A Strategic Friendly
Health Sector in Focus: Key Developments in Pharmaceuticals and Policy