OPPI Annual Summit: Paving India's Path to a Global Pharma Powerhouse

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India's (OPPI) Annual Summit in New Delhi has set an ambitious vision for India's pharmaceutical sector, aiming to transform the country from the 'Pharmacy of the World' to a global pharma powerhouse by 2047. Key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and patient support groups, gathered to discuss innovation, skills development, and technology advancements.

OPPI President Bhushan Akshikar emphasized the organization's commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions for India. The summit also celebrated the contributions of exceptional innovators, presenting prestigious awards to leaders in the sector.

Reports released at the summit explored India's healthcare landscape, highlighting growth drivers and challenges, and offered strategic guidance for global pharma players. Discussions emphasized innovation, research, and collaboration as essential to elevating India's healthcare model on the world stage.

