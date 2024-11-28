Starmer's Stand: Reining in Britain's Migration Surge

In a bold move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to decrease the influx of migrants to Britain, unveiling plans to overhaul the points-based immigration system. The strategy aims to compel businesses to emphasize the training of British workers over the recruitment of overseas talent.

The announcement came shortly after the Office for National Statistics reported a staggering net migration figure of 906,000, a significant increase from previous estimates. This rise has intensified concerns over the capacity of public services to handle such large numbers, with high immigration rates sparking heated debates across the nation.

Addressing the press, Starmer criticized the previous Conservative government's policies and emphasized the need to reassess the country's dependency on immigration. He vowed that sectors overly reliant on foreign labor would face new visa requirements focused on local workforce development.

(With inputs from agencies.)