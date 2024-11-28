Left Menu

Starmer's Stand: Reining in Britain's Migration Surge

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to reduce Britain's migrant numbers by reforming the points-based immigration system. This involves encouraging businesses to train local workers rather than relying on foreign labor. The announcement follows a record net migration of 900,000 in June 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:55 IST
Starmer's Stand: Reining in Britain's Migration Surge
migration

In a bold move, Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to decrease the influx of migrants to Britain, unveiling plans to overhaul the points-based immigration system. The strategy aims to compel businesses to emphasize the training of British workers over the recruitment of overseas talent.

The announcement came shortly after the Office for National Statistics reported a staggering net migration figure of 906,000, a significant increase from previous estimates. This rise has intensified concerns over the capacity of public services to handle such large numbers, with high immigration rates sparking heated debates across the nation.

Addressing the press, Starmer criticized the previous Conservative government's policies and emphasized the need to reassess the country's dependency on immigration. He vowed that sectors overly reliant on foreign labor would face new visa requirements focused on local workforce development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024