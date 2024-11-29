Left Menu

Australia's Social Media Ban: A Test Case for the World

Australia has approved a social media ban for children under 16, marking a significant regulatory stance against Big Tech. The law includes hefty fines for violations and seeks to protect youth mental health. Despite opposition, the ban is largely supported by the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 03:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 03:24 IST
Australia's Social Media Ban: A Test Case for the World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, Australia has enacted a social media ban for children under 16, positioning itself at the forefront of global regulation targeting Big Tech companies. The law, set to take effect in a year, entails harsh penalties for platforms like Meta's Instagram and Facebook if they fail to comply.

The legislation reflects growing concerns about the impact of social media on youth mental health, with other countries observing Australia's precedent. While critics highlight potential human rights infringements and privacy risks, the Australian public largely backs the measure due to rising incidents of social media-related harm.

This regulatory advance constitutes a political triumph for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese amid declining approval ratings. However, it raises questions about Australia's alliance with the United States, as major tech firms like TikTok and Meta voice concerns over rushed implementation and the necessity for cooperative dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024