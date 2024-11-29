The Lingering Shadow: Unpacking Long COVID
Around 5-10% of COVID-19 sufferers experience long-term symptoms, known as long COVID. Research suggests persistent virus in the body may be a primary cause. Scientists call for trials of antivirals and innovative treatments to address long COVID, urging increased awareness and preventive measures.
A significant proportion of people infected with COVID-19 suffer from long COVID, with symptoms lingering for months. Emerging theories suggest the virus persists in the body, driving these extended symptoms.
Researchers have proposed viral persistence as a crucial factor, with evidence showing the virus or its remnants remain in tissues and organs. Recent studies support the theory, highlighting risk factors and potential implications.
Addressing long COVID requires fast-tracking antiviral trials and developing new therapeutics. Additionally, effective preventive measures and public awareness are essential to mitigate long COVID risks.
