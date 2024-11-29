Left Menu

New mpox Variant Detected in England: A Growing Concern

The UK's health agency reported the fifth case of the mpox variant clade Ib in England. The virus, linked to a global health emergency, was found in an individual from Leeds after travel to Uganda. The case is unrelated to previous cases, and risk to the public is low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed the detection of a new mpox variant, clade Ib, in England, marking the fifth known case in recent weeks. The government maintains that the threat to public health remains minimal.

Identified in Leeds, the latest case involves a patient receiving specialist care following travel from Uganda, where community transmission of the variant is ongoing. No connections exist between this further instance and previously documented cases, according to the agency.

Despite the recent identification of cases, UKHSA assures all earlier patients have recovered, highlighting the isolated nature of these occurrences. The variant is linked to a global health emergency announced by the World Health Organization in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

