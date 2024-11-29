Left Menu

Dr. Basant Goel: A Beacon of Hope in Global Healthcare and Philanthropy

Dr. Basant Goel is recognized for his distinguished contributions to healthcare and philanthropy, receiving the United Nations Global Excellence Award in Dubai. His initiatives during COVID-19, like organizing record-breaking blood donation drives, have earned him numerous accolades, solidifying his status as a humanitarian leader and strengthening global ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:02 IST
In an illustrious ceremony on November 27, 2024, Dr. Basant Goel was celebrated as the Guest of Honor at the United Nations Global Excellence Award in Dubai. The event highlighted his groundbreaking contributions to healthcare and philanthropy, furthered by a Doctorate from the United States of America International University for his remarkable work.

Dr. Goel made headlines with his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, recognized by the World Book of Records in London. Notably, his leadership in organizing extensive blood donation drives achieved a Guinness World Record on July 6, 2024. The President of India celebrated this feat by bestowing the title 'Blood Man of India' upon him.

Dr. Goel's global reputation was further enhanced with the 'Bharat Kirtimaan' Award from the British Parliament and an appointment as Global Ambassador of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre. His work continues to inspire changes in healthcare, fostering cultural and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

