Dr. Basant Goel: A Beacon of Hope in Global Healthcare and Philanthropy

In an illustrious ceremony on November 27, 2024, Dr. Basant Goel was celebrated as the Guest of Honor at the United Nations Global Excellence Award in Dubai. The event highlighted his groundbreaking contributions to healthcare and philanthropy, furthered by a Doctorate from the United States of America International University for his remarkable work.

Dr. Goel made headlines with his humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, recognized by the World Book of Records in London. Notably, his leadership in organizing extensive blood donation drives achieved a Guinness World Record on July 6, 2024. The President of India celebrated this feat by bestowing the title 'Blood Man of India' upon him.

Dr. Goel's global reputation was further enhanced with the 'Bharat Kirtimaan' Award from the British Parliament and an appointment as Global Ambassador of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre. His work continues to inspire changes in healthcare, fostering cultural and international relations.

