Water Wonders: The Surprising Benefits of Staying Hydrated

Research from the University of California San Francisco highlights water's benefits, particularly in preventing kidney stones and aiding weight loss. Though evidence quality varies, drinking water could benefit conditions like migraines and diabetes. Researchers recommend better studies on hydration's role in health.

Updated: 30-11-2024 08:36 IST
A comprehensive review by researchers from the University of California San Francisco has shed light on the multifaceted benefits of drinking water, with strong implications for preventing kidney stones and aiding weight loss.

The review, covering 18 studies, reveals that an intake of eight cups of water daily significantly reduces the recurrence of kidney stones, while a daily intake of six cups has shown promise in helping adults shed pounds.

Despite varied evidence quality, the research suggests potential health benefits for conditions like migraine, diabetes, and urinary tract infections, advocating for more detailed studies to further explore water's impact.

