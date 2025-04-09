Left Menu

Muscle Strength: A Shield Against Diabetes?

A study from the University of Hong Kong suggests that high muscle strength reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 44%, independent of genetic predisposition. Researchers emphasize the importance of muscle-strengthening exercises, supporting public health guidelines that promote such activities twice weekly to prevent diabetes.

A groundbreaking study conducted by the University of Hong Kong reveals that strong muscles may significantly reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, even for those with a genetic propensity for the disease. Researchers analyzed data from over 140,000 individuals and discovered a 44% lower risk of the disorder among those with high muscle strength.

The study, published in BioMed Central Medicine, underscores muscle strength as a critical factor in diabetes prevention. It aligns with Hong Kong's public health guidelines, which recommend at least two days of muscle-strengthening activities per week. The research highlights grip strength as a key indicator of an individual's fitness and health prospects.

Youngwon Kim, a leading author, stresses the importance of muscle health in combating the onset of diabetes, particularly for people with a high genetic risk. The findings advocate for incorporating regular muscle-strengthening exercises into fitness routines, thereby reinforcing existing public health strategies aimed at reducing diabetes incidence globally.

