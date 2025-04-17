Lilly's Breakthrough Diabetes Pill Challenges Market Leader Ozempic

Eli Lilly's experimental oral diabetes pill, orforglipron, has shown results comparable to the popular injectable drug Ozempic in lowering both weight and blood sugar levels in a recent clinical trial. The company plans to seek regulatory approval by the end of the year, setting the stage for a market shift.

Shares of Eli Lilly surged by 16% following the announcement, signaling strong investor confidence in this new entrant to the weight-loss drug market, largely dominated by injections. In comparative trials, patients taking Lilly's pill lost nearly 8% of their body weight over 40 weeks, outperforming Ozempic's injected results.

The trial showed that orforglipron effectively targets the GLP-1 hormone, offering a simpler manufacturing process and potentially broader access to weight-loss treatments. With no liver safety issues reported, Lilly is gearing up for global distribution following expected approvals, challenging existing market leaders like Novo Nordisk.

