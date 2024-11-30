Argentina's HIV/AIDS Crisis Under Milei's Austerity

Argentina's efforts to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic are under threat due to significant budget cuts by President Javier Milei's administration. These cuts, framed as part of a wider austerity measure, have already started to affect the provision of prevention tools like condoms and testing supplies, crucial to managing the disease effectively.

The heart of this crisis lies in the drastic reduction of funds allocated for HIV/AIDS treatment. Experts have raised alarms that these financial constraints will severely hamper the public health system's ability to provide necessary care, potentially disrupting the treatment of thousands who rely on government support in Argentina.

Specialists and organizations like the Huésped Foundation warn of increased healthcare costs in the long term. They argue that inadequate early diagnosis and interrupted treatment could lead to more hospitalizations and infections, contradicting the government's goal of fiscal savings and highlighting the need for sustained healthcare investment.

