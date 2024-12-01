UNICEF Warns of Persistent HIV Challenges Among Adolescent Girls Ahead of World AIDS Day

Despite significant strides in reducing global HIV infections over the last decade, adolescent girls, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, remain disproportionately affected, according to UNICEF’s latest data released ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1. The organization is urging governments and stakeholders to address this inequity and sustain progress in the global HIV response.

“While many countries have made remarkable progress in fighting AIDS, children and adolescents are still being left behind,” said UNICEF Associate Director of HIV/AIDS Anurita Bains. “Prioritizing children, including innovative testing and treatment technologies, is critical to achieving the goal of ending AIDS.”

Startling Statistics from 2023:

New Infections:

96,000 girls and 41,000 boys aged 15–19 were newly infected with HIV, making girls account for 70% of adolescent infections globally.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 90% of infections among adolescent girls aged 15–19.

Daily Impact on Children:

330 children under 14 acquired HIV every day.

Over 90,000 children and adolescents died of AIDS-related causes, 73% of them under the age of 10.

Treatment Access Gap:

Only 57% of children aged 0–14 living with HIV received antiretroviral therapy (ART), compared to 77% of adults.

Regional Trends

Eastern and Southern Africa:

The region achieved a 72% decrease in new infections among 0–14-year-olds and a 57% decrease among adolescents aged 15–19 since 2010, marking a major public health success.

However, it still recorded 74,000 new infections among 15–19-year-olds in 2023.

Latin America and the Caribbean:

No significant decline in adolescent HIV infections in the past decade.

Middle East and North Africa:

New HIV infections among adolescents have increased by 70% since 2010.

Global Achievements

Progress has been made in eliminating mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of HIV, with 19 countries and territories achieving certification. These include:

The Americas: Belize, Jamaica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines were recently certified.

Africa: Botswana and Namibia are recognized as being on the path to elimination.

UNICEF’s Call to Action

UNICEF emphasizes the need for tailored prevention services for adolescent girls and young women and broader investment in HIV response strategies. Addressing structural barriers, including gender inequality, poverty, and access to education, is vital to tackling the disproportionate impact of HIV on girls.

The organization is also advocating for innovations in diagnostic technologies and increased funding to bridge the treatment gap, ensuring equitable access to lifesaving interventions.

“Ending AIDS is within our reach, but only if we prioritize children and adolescents, especially those who are most vulnerable,” Bains concluded.

Looking Ahead

On this World AIDS Day, UNICEF calls on governments, health organizations, and communities to intensify their efforts to combat the persistent challenges of HIV among children and adolescents, ensuring that no one is left behind in the global fight against AIDS.