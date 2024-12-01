Sir Elton John's Eye Ordeal: Conjunctivitis and Beyond

Sheffield - Sir Elton John has revealed on ABC's Good Morning America that he lost vision in his right eye following an eye infection, with poor sight in his left too. Fortunately, while common infections like conjunctivitis are typically non-threatening, more severe conditions do warrant immediate medical attention.

Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, appears in several forms: viral, bacterial, and allergic. Each has its own symptoms and remedies, ranging from soothing compresses to antibiotic drops. Most cases resolve on their own within weeks, but serious infections can cause permanent damage if not treated.

Severe infections like orbital cellulitis and endophthalmitis, though rarer, necessitate swift medical intervention to prevent lasting vision loss. The overarching advice? Maintain strict hygiene, especially for contact lens users, and seek urgent treatment for any sudden eye changes or pain.

(With inputs from agencies.)