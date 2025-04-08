Barca Academy Camps Return to India Amid Legendary Faceoff

Football in India is set to receive a boost as Barca Academy announces the return of its coveted football camps across four major cities. These camps, which start on June 2, offer young enthusiasts a rare opportunity to train under the guidance of FC Barcelona Academy coaches directly from Spain.

Speaking at the Barca Legends Match event in Mumbai, former Barca captain and worldwide sporting director of Barca Academy, Sergi Barjuan emphasized the growing importance of the Indian market for the club. He revealed that select high-performing players from the camps could earn a spot in the Barca Academy World Cup 2026.

The announcement coincided with an electrifying Legends Faceoff match in Mumbai, where Real Madrid Legends claimed victory over FC Barcelona Legends with a 2-0 win. The DY Patil Stadium was packed with fans who witnessed a night of nostalgia and skill, adding to the football fever sweeping the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)