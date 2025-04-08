Left Menu

Barca Academy Camps Return to India Amid Legendary Faceoff

Barca Academy launches football camps in four Indian cities, promising top talent a chance at the 2026 Barca Academy World Cup. The return coincides with a thrilling Legends Faceoff in Mumbai, where Real Madrid Legends triumphed over Barca Legends 2-0, captivating football fans across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:19 IST
Barca Academy Camps Return to India Amid Legendary Faceoff
Sergi Barjuan (Photo: FC Barcelona). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Football in India is set to receive a boost as Barca Academy announces the return of its coveted football camps across four major cities. These camps, which start on June 2, offer young enthusiasts a rare opportunity to train under the guidance of FC Barcelona Academy coaches directly from Spain.

Speaking at the Barca Legends Match event in Mumbai, former Barca captain and worldwide sporting director of Barca Academy, Sergi Barjuan emphasized the growing importance of the Indian market for the club. He revealed that select high-performing players from the camps could earn a spot in the Barca Academy World Cup 2026.

The announcement coincided with an electrifying Legends Faceoff match in Mumbai, where Real Madrid Legends claimed victory over FC Barcelona Legends with a 2-0 win. The DY Patil Stadium was packed with fans who witnessed a night of nostalgia and skill, adding to the football fever sweeping the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025