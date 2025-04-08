Barca Academy Returns: A Golden Kickoff for Indian Football

Registration is now open for limited seats in Barca camps in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi. According to a release by FC Barcelona, the top-performing talents will have the opportunity to participate in the Barca Academy World Cup 2026. Barca Academy, the esteemed academy of world-renowned football club FC Barcelona, returns to India after a one-year hiatus.

The camps, spanning five days, provide a rare chance for Indian football enthusiasts to receive training from FC Barca Academy coaches and a Technical Director specially flown in from Barcelona. These camps commence on June 2 in Ahmedabad, followed by Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi, culminating on June 27.

Former Barca captain Sergi Barjuan expressed excitement about returning to India, highlighting it as a crucial market. He stated that some exemplary players will be shortlisted for the Barca Academy World Cup 2026, signaling India's growing potential in football.

Meanwhile, in a significant event for Indian sports, Real Madrid Legends triumphed over FC Barcelona Legends 2-0 at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium in the 'Legends Faceoff.' Thousands of fans witnessed the electrifying atmosphere as Morientes scored the first goal for Real Madrid in the 14th minute. David Barral sealed the victory with a second-half goal, dazzling attendees with his skill.

The match, filled with nostalgia and footballing brilliance, celebrated the timeless allure of the sport, marking a historic night for fans in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)