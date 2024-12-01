Left Menu

Breaking the Silence: The Struggles of Modern Fatherhood

A global review highlights the mental health struggles men face during the transition to fatherhood. The review identified four key challenges: shifts in partner relationships, role confusion, feeling undervalued by healthcare professionals, and struggling in isolation. The findings call for better support systems for new fathers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:44 IST
Breaking the Silence: The Struggles of Modern Fatherhood
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newcastle University recently conducted a global review to highlight the mental health struggles many men face during the transition to fatherhood. Researchers included 37 diverse studies examining men's mental health and well-being as they become fathers.

The review identified four key challenges men frequently encounter: shifts in relationships with partners, confusion over their new roles, feeling undervalued by healthcare professionals, and struggling in isolation. These challenges can lead to mental health issues like postnatal depression, affecting one in ten UK fathers.

The findings underscore the need for better support and resources for new fathers, helping them navigate this pivotal life transition more seamlessly. Greater attention to fathers' experiences and needs can lead to healthier families overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024