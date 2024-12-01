Breaking the Silence: The Struggles of Modern Fatherhood

Newcastle University recently conducted a global review to highlight the mental health struggles many men face during the transition to fatherhood. Researchers included 37 diverse studies examining men's mental health and well-being as they become fathers.

The review identified four key challenges men frequently encounter: shifts in relationships with partners, confusion over their new roles, feeling undervalued by healthcare professionals, and struggling in isolation. These challenges can lead to mental health issues like postnatal depression, affecting one in ten UK fathers.

The findings underscore the need for better support and resources for new fathers, helping them navigate this pivotal life transition more seamlessly. Greater attention to fathers' experiences and needs can lead to healthier families overall.

(With inputs from agencies.)