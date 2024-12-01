Left Menu

India's Progress in HIV Battle: A Deep Dive

India has made significant strides in reducing its HIV epidemic, with a 44% decrease in new infections and a 79% drop in AIDS-related deaths since 2010. However, HIV prevalence remains high in certain states, and the country still faces challenges due to its substantial HIV burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:39 IST
India's sustained efforts have notably reduced the HIV epidemic, with a 44% drop in new infections and a 79% reduction in AIDS-related deaths in 2023 compared to 2010, Health Minister J P Nadda announced.

While the general prevalence remains low, concerning trends persist in states like Mizoram, Nagaland, and Punjab. India's HIV burden, with 25.44 lakh patients, remains significant, despite progress. In 2023, women over 15 accounted for 44% of cases, with 3% among children, according to the India HIV Estimates 2023.

Adopting the '90-90-90' target, later increased to '95-95-95', India strives to detect, treat, and suppress viral loads in affected individuals. The report highlights established HIV prevalence among key sub-populations, emphasizing the continued need for targeted efforts.

