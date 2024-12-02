Asia's Manufacturing Surge Amid Global Trade Uncertainties

Manufacturing activity across Asia's largest economies rose in November, driven by China's impressive factory recovery, spurred by Beijing's stimulus measures and a rise in exports. However, mixed signals from the region's purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) and looming global trade risks pose ongoing challenges.

China's factories, bolstered by both domestic and international orders, marked their most significant production growth in five months. As reported by the Caixin PMI, these gains reflect the gradual impact of China's economic stimulus strategies on its massive economy. The manufacturing revival also benefited other key nations like South Korea and Taiwan.

Despite improvements, concerns about U.S. President-elect Trump's proposed tariffs on Chinese goods threaten to disrupt global trade dynamics. While Japan's corporate sector showed investment resilience, other Southeast Asian countries experienced declining factory activity. Navigating these challenges will be crucial for sustained economic recovery in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)