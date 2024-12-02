France on Edge: Borrowing Costs Surpass Greece Amid Political Turmoil

For the first time, French borrowing costs have surpassed those of Greece, reflecting a significant shift in how lenders view the creditworthiness of euro zone countries. The precarious state of Michel Barnier's government raises concerns, with the National Rally party contemplating a no-confidence vote amid contentious budget discussions.

The political chaos comes as bond investors fear the government's collapse would jeopardize efforts to manage borrowing. "It's hard to see what the end-game would be if the government would fall now," remarked Michiel Tukker, senior European rates strategist at ING.

The erosion of France's credit advantage, highlighted by a historic reversal in bond yield rankings, underscores the widening gap between France's fiscal trajectory and the improving debt profiles of nations like Greece, which have gained favor with investors.

