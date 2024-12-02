Roboticon 2024: Revolutionizing Robotic Spine Surgery

Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road in Bengaluru hosted the groundbreaking Roboticon 2024, a conference dedicated to the future of robotic spine surgery. The event, spanning November 30 to December 1, 2024, featured live robotic surgeries and expert discussions, setting new standards in surgical innovation.

Dr. S. Vidyadhara, a prominent spine surgeon, led the event including 335 surgeons from across the globe eager to delve into advancements in robotic-assisted spine surgery. The conference involved live surgeries, expert commentary, and panel discussions from global surgery leaders.

Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal and Mr. Dilip Jose highlighted the importance of equitable access to advanced healthcare in India. The event offered hands-on learning, showcasing cutting-edge procedures and discussions on the future and real-world applications of robotic spine surgery.

