Roboticon 2024: Revolutionizing Robotic Spine Surgery

Roboticon 2024, held at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, showcased the future of robotic spine surgery. Led by Dr. S. Vidyadhara, the event featured live surgeries, panel discussions, and expert commentary, highlighting innovations and challenges in robotic-assisted surgery. Over 335 surgeons attended, reflecting the significant advancements in spine care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:12 IST
Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road in Bengaluru hosted the groundbreaking Roboticon 2024, a conference dedicated to the future of robotic spine surgery. The event, spanning November 30 to December 1, 2024, featured live robotic surgeries and expert discussions, setting new standards in surgical innovation.

Dr. S. Vidyadhara, a prominent spine surgeon, led the event including 335 surgeons from across the globe eager to delve into advancements in robotic-assisted spine surgery. The conference involved live surgeries, expert commentary, and panel discussions from global surgery leaders.

Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal and Mr. Dilip Jose highlighted the importance of equitable access to advanced healthcare in India. The event offered hands-on learning, showcasing cutting-edge procedures and discussions on the future and real-world applications of robotic spine surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

