Ayush Ministry's Transformative Journey: Advancing Traditional Indian Medicine Globally and Integrating Wellness with Modern Healthcare

Over the past decade, the Ministry of Ayush has undergone a transformative journey, solidifying India’s role as a global leader in traditional medicine. Established in 2014 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry has led remarkable strides in public health, education, research, and economic development. Its efforts align with global frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Today, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Ayush, outlined the Ministry’s achievements in integrating traditional Indian medicine into mainstream healthcare, emphasizing its positive impact on well-being, economic growth, and global outreach. Key Achievements of the Ministry of Ayush:

Expanding Ayush Infrastructure

Registered Ayush Practitioners: Over 755,780 practitioners in various traditional medicine systems.

Education: India now boasts 886 undergraduate and 251 postgraduate colleges, with an annual intake of 59,643 UG and 7,450 PG students.

Healthcare Infrastructure: The country has established 3,844 Ayush hospitals and 36,848 dispensaries, including 3,403 hospitals and 27,118 dispensaries under the government sector.

National Institutes: The inauguration of three state-of-the-art satellite centers for major Ayush institutions such as the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH) in December 2022 has added 400 seats in UG, PG, and doctoral courses, along with 550 beds for patients.

Research and Innovation

More than 43,000 studies are hosted on the Ayush Research Portal, emphasizing evidence-based healthcare and groundbreaking research.

Key milestones include the development of AYUSH-64 and Kabasur Kudineer for managing COVID-19, and collaborations with leading institutions like CSIR, ICMR, and AIIMS to establish Centers of Excellence.

Technology Integration

The Ministry has embraced digital transformation with initiatives like Ayush Grid, e-Sanjeevani telemedicine, and AI integration, improving healthcare delivery in remote areas.

Ayush Telemedicine has significantly contributed to bringing quality healthcare to underserved regions.

Global Outreach and Partnerships

The Ministry’s global presence has expanded through 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with countries and 48 institute-to-institute MoUs for collaborative research.

Ayush Information Cells are operational in 39 locations across 35 countries, spreading knowledge about traditional medicine worldwide.

Notable agreements include the India-WHO Donor Agreement, an MoU on Medicinal Plants Cooperation with Vietnam, and a landmark agreement with Malaysia on Ayurveda.

WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar and the inclusion of traditional medicine in the ICD-11 in 2024 are landmark achievements.

Economic Impact

The Ayush market has seen substantial growth, from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 43.4 billion in 2023.

Exports have doubled from USD 1.09 billion to USD 2.16 billion.

Support for MSMEs and startups has further reinforced the sector's position in the global market.

Milestones of International Yoga Day (IDY)

On December 11, 2014, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to observe June 21 as International Yoga Day (IDY), acknowledging yoga's universal appeal.

IDY-2015 saw two Guinness World Records, while IDY-2022 introduced the Guardian Ring of Yoga, symbolizing global participation.

In IDY-2023, 23.44 crore participants across 192 countries took part, with innovative programs like Yoga for the Arctic to Antarctic and Yoga at the North and South Poles.

IDY 2024 witnessed 24.53 crore participants, with significant engagement on social media and community radio stations.

Achievements Under the National AYUSH Mission (2014-2024)

The National AYUSH Mission has supported 167 integrated Ayush hospitals, upgraded 416 hospitals, and 5,036 dispensaries.

12,500 Ayush Health & Wellness Centres have been set up, providing grassroots healthcare to millions.

Education Reforms and Workforce Development

The establishment of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH) under the NCISM Act, 2020, ensures quality standards in Ayush education.

Programs like Ayurgyan and SMART have developed a skilled workforce to meet the growing demand for traditional medicine practitioners.

Pathbreaking Initiatives on Ayurveda Day (October 29, 2024)

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated projects worth ₹12,850 crore, including the Phase II of the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Ayush Centres of Excellence, and Central Research Institutes for Yoga and Naturopathy.

The “Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan” was launched, mobilizing 4.7 lakh volunteers to promote preventive healthcare based on Ayurvedic principles. This campaign aims to achieve multiple Guinness World Records and encourage individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles across the nation.

The Way Forward

The Ministry of Ayush continues to drive global health through innovative and holistic solutions, ensuring the quality, safety, and accessibility of traditional Indian medicine. By integrating technology, expanding research, and fostering global partnerships, India is poised to lead the world in sustainable healthcare and wellness.

As India continues to innovate and globalize traditional medicine, it will undoubtedly remain a central figure in the global health landscape, shaping the future of wellness through a blend of modern science and ancient wisdom.