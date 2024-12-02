Left Menu

Arms producers saw revenue up in 2023 with wars in Ukraine and Gaza, new report says

Major companies in the arms industry saw a 4.2 per cent increase in overall revenue in 2023 with sharp rises for producers based in Russia and the Middle East, a new report said Monday.The report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said revenues from the top 100 arms companies totalled USD 632 billion last year in response to surging demand related to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.It said that smaller producers were more efficient at responding to new demand. By contrast, some major companies such as US-based Lockheed Martin Corp.

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:40 IST
Arms producers saw revenue up in 2023 with wars in Ukraine and Gaza, new report says
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Major companies in the arms industry saw a 4.2 per cent increase in overall revenue in 2023 with sharp rises for producers based in Russia and the Middle East, a new report said Monday.

The report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said revenues from the top 100 arms companies totalled USD 632 billion last year in response to surging demand related to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

It said that "smaller producers were more efficient at responding to new demand.'' By contrast, some major companies such as US-based Lockheed Martin Corp. and RTX that were involved in complex, long-term contacts registered a drop in earnings.

The 41 US-based arms companies among the world's top 100 saw revenues of USD 317 billion, a 2.5 per cent increase from 2022, the report said.

Since 2018, the world's top five companies in the industry are Lockheed Martin Corp., RTX, Northrop Grumman Corp., Boeing and General Dynamics Corp.

Six arms companies based in the Middle East and in the world's top 100 saw their combined revenues grow by 18 per cent, to a total of USD 19.6 billion.

"With the outbreak of war in Gaza, the arms revenues of the three companies based in Israel in the top 100 reached USD 13.6 billion," the highest figure ever recorded by Israeli companies in the SIPRI reports, the institute said.

The slowest revenue growth in 2023 was in the European arms industry, excluding Russia. Revenue totalled USD 133 billion or 0.2 per cent more than in 2022, as most producers were working on older, long-term contracts.

But smaller companies in Europe were able to quickly tap into the demand related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russia's top two arms companies saw their combined revenues increase by 40 per cent, to an estimated USD 25.5 billion.

"This was almost entirely due to the 49 per cent increase in arms revenues recorded by Rostec, a state-owned holding company controlling many arms producers," the SIPRI report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024