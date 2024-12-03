Tesla's Billion-Dollar Dilemma: The Quest for Musk's Mega-Deal

Tesla's ambitious compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk hit a roadblock as a Delaware judge voided the $56 billion package, despite shareholders' backing. The case introduces unique challenges to Delaware law, given Musk's significant influence despite his minority ownership stake.

In pursuit of a similarly vast pay deal, Musk has expressed interest in enhancing his stake in Tesla or possibly developing parallel projects outside the company. The board faces difficult decisions: appeal the ruling, devise a costlier new plan, or revamp the original without incurring hefty taxes or accounting complications.

Complicating matters, a reinstatement of the 2018 plan could burden Tesla with a $25 billion charge and significant tax penalties. While Musk could settle for a lesser package, his history suggests he's more inclined towards litigation than compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)