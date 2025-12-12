Left Menu

Rene Benko Fights Back: Second Fraud Conviction Appeal

Austrian former property tycoon Rene Benko will appeal his second conviction for insolvency-related fraud, involving hidden luxury items. Both Benko and the prosecution are contesting aspects of his recent legal decisions. The case is tied to the massive collapse of Benko's property group, Signa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:46 IST
Rene Benko Fights Back: Second Fraud Conviction Appeal
In a dramatic legal battle, Austrian property mogul Rene Benko has announced plans to appeal his second conviction for insolvency-related fraud. Defense lawyer Norbert Wess revealed the decision after a court in Innsbruck sentenced Benko to a 15-month suspended sentence and fined him 4,320 euros on Wednesday.

The conviction stems from allegations that Benko concealed luxury items from his creditors, hiding them in a relative's basement safe. Prosecutors, who were hoping for a conviction involving more assets, intend to pursue an appeal, arguing that the sentence is too lenient.

This legal turmoil is part of a broader investigation following the collapse of Benko's property group Signa, a financial disaster affecting investors across Germany and Switzerland. Previously found guilty on other fraud charges, Benko denies any wrongdoing and is actively fighting his convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

