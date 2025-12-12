Rene Benko Fights Back: Second Fraud Conviction Appeal

In a dramatic legal battle, Austrian property mogul Rene Benko has announced plans to appeal his second conviction for insolvency-related fraud. Defense lawyer Norbert Wess revealed the decision after a court in Innsbruck sentenced Benko to a 15-month suspended sentence and fined him 4,320 euros on Wednesday.

The conviction stems from allegations that Benko concealed luxury items from his creditors, hiding them in a relative's basement safe. Prosecutors, who were hoping for a conviction involving more assets, intend to pursue an appeal, arguing that the sentence is too lenient.

This legal turmoil is part of a broader investigation following the collapse of Benko's property group Signa, a financial disaster affecting investors across Germany and Switzerland. Previously found guilty on other fraud charges, Benko denies any wrongdoing and is actively fighting his convictions.

