Rene Benko Fights Back: Second Fraud Conviction Appeal
Austrian former property tycoon Rene Benko will appeal his second conviction for insolvency-related fraud, involving hidden luxury items. Both Benko and the prosecution are contesting aspects of his recent legal decisions. The case is tied to the massive collapse of Benko's property group, Signa.
- Country:
- Austria
In a dramatic legal battle, Austrian property mogul Rene Benko has announced plans to appeal his second conviction for insolvency-related fraud. Defense lawyer Norbert Wess revealed the decision after a court in Innsbruck sentenced Benko to a 15-month suspended sentence and fined him 4,320 euros on Wednesday.
The conviction stems from allegations that Benko concealed luxury items from his creditors, hiding them in a relative's basement safe. Prosecutors, who were hoping for a conviction involving more assets, intend to pursue an appeal, arguing that the sentence is too lenient.
This legal turmoil is part of a broader investigation following the collapse of Benko's property group Signa, a financial disaster affecting investors across Germany and Switzerland. Previously found guilty on other fraud charges, Benko denies any wrongdoing and is actively fighting his convictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rene Benko
- Austria
- fraud
- insolvency
- Signa
- property tycoon
- appeal
- conviction
- bankruptcy
- legal battle
ALSO READ
Court Delivers Verdict in High-profile Actress Assault Case: Sentences Issued, Appeals Anticipated
IIM Bangalore Placement Committee Resignation Sparks Review
Controversy Arises as White House Appeals Judge's Decision
Dollar Dips on Fed's Dovish Signals: Euro and Sterling Surge
Rosmah Mansor Acquittal Appeal Dropped as 1MDB Scandal Unfolds