Left Menu

Supraflex Cruz Stent: Revolutionizing Cardiovascular Intervention in the UK

SMT's large-scale S-FLEX UK-II Registry study published in BMJ Open confirms the Supraflex Cruz sirolimus-eluting stent's safety and efficacy in treating complex coronary artery disease. Conducted across 19 UK sites, the study underscores the stent's superior performance, especially in high-risk patients, reinforcing its role as a premier PCI tool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:21 IST
Supraflex Cruz Stent: Revolutionizing Cardiovascular Intervention in the UK
  • Country:
  • India

SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies) has announced groundbreaking results from the S-FLEX UK-II Registry study published in BMJ Open. The study investigates the performance of the Supraflex Cruz sirolimus-eluting stent (SES) in real-world UK patients, emphasizing its efficacy and safety, particularly among high-risk subgroups.

Conducted at 19 sites across the UK and involving 1,835 patients, the study offers significant insights into the real-world applicability of Supraflex Cruz SES in complex coronary artery disease (CAD) management. The study affirmed its position as a leading drug-eluting stent (DES) choice.

The registry reported notably low rates of target lesion failure and stent thrombosis. Principal Investigator Prof. Azfar Zaman noted the high device success rates and low clinical event rates, while SMT's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Krishna Sudhir highlighted the stent's potential in treating complex patient cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024