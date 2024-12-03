Supraflex Cruz Stent: Revolutionizing Cardiovascular Intervention in the UK

SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies) has announced groundbreaking results from the S-FLEX UK-II Registry study published in BMJ Open. The study investigates the performance of the Supraflex Cruz sirolimus-eluting stent (SES) in real-world UK patients, emphasizing its efficacy and safety, particularly among high-risk subgroups.

Conducted at 19 sites across the UK and involving 1,835 patients, the study offers significant insights into the real-world applicability of Supraflex Cruz SES in complex coronary artery disease (CAD) management. The study affirmed its position as a leading drug-eluting stent (DES) choice.

The registry reported notably low rates of target lesion failure and stent thrombosis. Principal Investigator Prof. Azfar Zaman noted the high device success rates and low clinical event rates, while SMT's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Krishna Sudhir highlighted the stent's potential in treating complex patient cases.

