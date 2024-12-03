Mystery Illness Claims Lives in Congo's Kwango Province

A mysterious illness has claimed at least 67 lives in Congo's southwestern Kwango province over a two-week period, local authorities confirmed.

Between November 10 and 25, the Panzi health zone witnessed these fatalities with symptoms like fever, headache, cough, and anaemia, according to provincial health minister Apollinaire Yumba.

Deputy provincial governor Rémy Saki stated on Tuesday that the death toll might range from 67 to 143. Epidemiological experts are being dispatched to identify the disease, while Yumba urged caution and advised against touching the deceased. He also called for national and international aid as the country is simultaneously confronting a severe mpox epidemic.

