Left Menu

Mystery Illness Claims Lives in Congo's Kwango Province

A mysterious illness in Congo's Kwango province has killed at least 67 people. Symptoms include fever, headache, and anaemia. Health officials are awaiting expert teams for diagnosis and call for international medical support. Congo is already battling a significant mpox epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:42 IST
Mystery Illness Claims Lives in Congo's Kwango Province
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

A mysterious illness has claimed at least 67 lives in Congo's southwestern Kwango province over a two-week period, local authorities confirmed.

Between November 10 and 25, the Panzi health zone witnessed these fatalities with symptoms like fever, headache, cough, and anaemia, according to provincial health minister Apollinaire Yumba.

Deputy provincial governor Rémy Saki stated on Tuesday that the death toll might range from 67 to 143. Epidemiological experts are being dispatched to identify the disease, while Yumba urged caution and advised against touching the deceased. He also called for national and international aid as the country is simultaneously confronting a severe mpox epidemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024