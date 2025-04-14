Bolsonaro's Road to Recovery: A Health Crisis Unfolds
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recently underwent a challenging 12-hour surgery due to recurring intestinal issues from a 2018 stabbing. Doctors reported that the surgery was successful, and Bolsonaro is recovering well in an intensive care unit in Brasilia. Hospital visits are currently limited to family.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is currently on the mend following a complex 12-hour surgical procedure designed to address persistent intestinal troubles that have plagued him since a stabbing incident in 2018.
The 70-year-old political figure was reported to be in good spirits and recovering steadily in an intensive care unit, where he remains under close observation. Doctors at the DF Star Hospital emphasized that his recovery, although gradual, is proceeding without unexpected complications. The hospital has restricted visits to family members only for the time being.
Bolsonaro's hospitalization came after he experienced severe abdominal discomfort during a public event, an incident that interrupted his regional tour aimed at rallying support ahead of a Supreme Court trial. He was transferred to Brasilia, where the surgery was performed successfully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
