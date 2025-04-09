Left Menu

HIV Outbreak in Haridwar Jail: Health Crisis Unveiled

Fifteen inmates in Haridwar district jail have tested HIV positive following a health camp held on World Health Day. With more than 1,000 inmates at the facility, a separate barrack has been arranged for the affected prisoners. This is not the first incidence of HIV in the jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:21 IST
HIV Outbreak in Haridwar Jail: Health Crisis Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen inmates at the Haridwar district jail have been diagnosed as HIV positive, authorities confirmed after a health assessment.

The examination was held during a health camp on World Health Day, April 7, amidst a total population of over 1,000 prisoners. Senior Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya reported the findings.

A dedicated barrack has been established to manage treatment for the affected inmates, marking a recurrence of similar health concerns in the facility's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025