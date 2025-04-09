HIV Outbreak in Haridwar Jail: Health Crisis Unveiled
Fifteen inmates in Haridwar district jail have tested HIV positive following a health camp held on World Health Day. With more than 1,000 inmates at the facility, a separate barrack has been arranged for the affected prisoners. This is not the first incidence of HIV in the jail.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Fifteen inmates at the Haridwar district jail have been diagnosed as HIV positive, authorities confirmed after a health assessment.
The examination was held during a health camp on World Health Day, April 7, amidst a total population of over 1,000 prisoners. Senior Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya reported the findings.
A dedicated barrack has been established to manage treatment for the affected inmates, marking a recurrence of similar health concerns in the facility's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement