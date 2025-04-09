HIV Outbreak in Haridwar Jail: Health Crisis Unveiled

Fifteen inmates at the Haridwar district jail have been diagnosed as HIV positive, authorities confirmed after a health assessment.

The examination was held during a health camp on World Health Day, April 7, amidst a total population of over 1,000 prisoners. Senior Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya reported the findings.

A dedicated barrack has been established to manage treatment for the affected inmates, marking a recurrence of similar health concerns in the facility's history.

