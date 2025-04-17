Mystery Health Crisis: Nail Deformities Hit Shegaon Taluka

Nearly 30 individuals in four Shegaon taluka villages of Maharashtra's Buldhana district are grappling with nail deformities, prompting health officials to conduct medical examinations, a health official reported on Thursday.

Shegaon taluka previously attracted national attention in late 2024 and early 2025 when several residents experienced sudden baldness and rapid hair loss. At that time, some experts suggested a connection to high selenium levels in wheat distributed through ration stores, though opinions varied.

Buldhana Health Officer Dr. Anil Bankar confirmed, "Twenty-nine persons from four villages in Shegaon taluka display nail deformities; in some, the nails have detached. They received primary care and will undergo further examination at Shegaon hospital." Preliminary findings suggest high selenium levels might be responsible, affecting both nail and hair loss, Bankar said.

