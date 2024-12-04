Breaking Health News: Key Developments Across the Globe

In the world of health, significant developments are unfolding globally. Biogen is optimistic about the growth of its Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, in the U.S., despite concerns over cost and efficacy.

Meanwhile, southwestern Congo is grappling with a mysterious disease that claimed 143 lives, as local health officials race to find answers. Novo Nordisk's India team is advocating for an early launch of their weight-loss drug, Wegovy, to preempt competition from Eli Lilly.

Adding to these, the UK has secured over 5 million doses of the H5 flu vaccine as a precaution for a potential pandemic, while California has halted raw milk distribution from Raw Farm following bird flu detections. Mexico's new constitutional ban on e-cigarettes marks another critical health regulation shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)