WFP Faces Criticism Amidst Sudan Hunger Crisis

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) faces serious challenges in Sudan, impacting efforts to address severe hunger amid the ongoing civil war. An internal report highlights issues like operational inefficiencies, funding obstacles, and fraud allegations, which threaten the organization's reputation and future donor support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:56 IST
The United Nations World Food Program's response to the Sudan crisis is under heavy scrutiny, as an internal report reveals significant operational challenges. The report, seen by Reuters, outlines problems like funding shortfalls, inefficient operations, and ongoing fraud concerns that hinder the WFP's ability to combat hunger effectively.

WFP's efforts to feed millions in Sudan are currently hampered by an inability to expand operations and confront corruption issues. WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau acknowledges the slow reaction to the Sudan emergency but asserts that strides have been made, including bolstered leadership and strategic reviews. The WFP has facilitated aid to over 2 million people with cash-based assistance amid civil war.

The internal report warns of excessively high operational costs and warns that the WFP may deliver only 50% of its aid plan by October 2024. Despite criticism, ongoing strategies, including revising aid targets and addressing fraud concerns, aim to rebuild trust with key donors. The report's findings have not yet been shared with all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

