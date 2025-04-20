Outcry Over Murder: Hindu Leader's Killing Sparks Political Tensions

Vice President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharaman Das, has launched a scathing critique against Bangladesh following the murder of Hindu Minority leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy. Das alleged the killing was a deliberate act to intimidate minorities into submission. In a conversation with ANI, Das described the incident as 'extremely sad,' emphasizing its deliberate nature.

He stated, 'The world must acknowledge this dire situation in Bangladesh, where Roy, a Hindu leader, was abducted and brutally murdered. This is a tactic to instill fear among minorities. It's a global issue that requires attention. India expressed severe concern on Saturday, labeling Roy's abduction and killing as part of a disturbing pattern of minority persecution. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the incident, urging Bangladesh's interim government to safeguard all minorities.

Randhir Jaiswal, MEA's Official Spokesperson, highlighted the systematic persecution of Hindu minorities on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), asserting that previous perpetrators have evaded justice. He urged the interim government to fulfill its duty to protect minority populations without excuses. Bhabesh Chandra Roy was reportedly abducted and beaten to death earlier this week in Dinajpur district. Witnesses recount his forcible abduction by four men and subsequent brutal assault. Despite efforts to save him, Roy was declared dead after being transported to medical facilities. He served as vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and was a respected figure in the local Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)