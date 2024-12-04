Zepbound Triumphs Over Wegovy in Obesity Drug Race

In a departure from the status quo, Eli Lilly's obesity medication Zepbound has outranked Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a significant trial, demonstrating a 47% greater reduction in weight. The revelation sent Eli Lilly's shares climbing by 1.7% in early trading, while Novo Nordisk's shares dropped by 1.4%.

The comprehensive 751-person trial, sponsored by Lilly, revealed that patients utilizing Zepbound experienced an average weight reduction of 20.2% over 72 weeks, compared to Wegovy's 13.7%. Involving patients with obesity or those overweight with other health issues, such as sleep apnea or heart disease, the study highlighted Zepbound's superior efficacy for weight loss.

These findings could sway insurance companies and health authorities in both the U.S. and Europe towards favoring Zepbound for coverage, as previously considered in Britain. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk's journey to expand their drugs' approvals for treating additional ailments continues, with Zepbound and Wegovy tackling conditions like heart disease and sleep apnea.

(With inputs from agencies.)