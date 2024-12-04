Left Menu

Zepbound Triumphs Over Wegovy in Obesity Drug Race

In a landmark trial, Eli Lilly's obesity drug Zepbound surpassed Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, showing 47% more weight loss. The study may influence global coverage and prescription practices, highlighting Zepbound's superior efficacy in weight management compared to Wegovy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a departure from the status quo, Eli Lilly's obesity medication Zepbound has outranked Novo Nordisk's Wegovy in a significant trial, demonstrating a 47% greater reduction in weight. The revelation sent Eli Lilly's shares climbing by 1.7% in early trading, while Novo Nordisk's shares dropped by 1.4%.

The comprehensive 751-person trial, sponsored by Lilly, revealed that patients utilizing Zepbound experienced an average weight reduction of 20.2% over 72 weeks, compared to Wegovy's 13.7%. Involving patients with obesity or those overweight with other health issues, such as sleep apnea or heart disease, the study highlighted Zepbound's superior efficacy for weight loss.

These findings could sway insurance companies and health authorities in both the U.S. and Europe towards favoring Zepbound for coverage, as previously considered in Britain. Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk's journey to expand their drugs' approvals for treating additional ailments continues, with Zepbound and Wegovy tackling conditions like heart disease and sleep apnea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

