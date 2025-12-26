Left Menu

Delhi CM Attack: Trial Looms Over Accused as Charges Formally Framed

A Delhi court has framed charges, including attempt to murder, against two individuals accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh, pleaded not guilty. Future testimonies will occur in-camera to protect Gupta's privacy.

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has formally framed charges, including the serious accusation of attempt to murder, against two individuals allegedly involved in the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh, appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Ekta Gauba Mann, has summoned Chief Minister Gupta to testify in court on February 28. Her testimonies will be conducted as in-camera proceedings to ensure her right to privacy as both a public servant and a public figure are safeguarded.

The legal proceedings follow a troubling incident at a public event in August, where Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme. The attack has been described by her office as a calculated conspiracy, leading to arrests and comprehensive charges against both accused individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

