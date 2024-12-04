Left Menu

Revamping Manipur's Health Infrastructure: A Push for Improved Services

Manipur's Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi reviews health challenges in hill districts. Reports highlight human resource shortages, infrastructure gaps, and ambulance availability. Joshi urges strategic plans for better personnel deployment and blood bank establishment. Also calls for fund procurement for health centre construction amid infrastructure shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:30 IST
  • India

On Wednesday, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi conducted a detailed assessment of the state's health infrastructure in the hill districts. In the meeting, deputy commissioners and chief medical officers highlighted pressing issues such as human resource shortages, gaps in infrastructure, and limited ambulance availability.

Operating under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, these facilities face significant challenges, prompting Joshi to direct the special secretary (Health & Family Welfare) and director of health services to strategize on better utilization of healthcare personnel, including specialists, medical officers, nurses, and technicians.

In addition, he stressed the formation of a strategic plan to establish blood banks in districts lacking such services. Joshi also called for a comprehensive review of ongoing projects and urged the preparation of a plan to secure funds for building primary health centers facing infrastructure shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

