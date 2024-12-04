Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Midtown: UnitedHealth Executive Brian Thompson Fatally Shot

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was fatally shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in a targeted attack. The gunman remains at large, and police indicate the attack was premeditated. The incident led to the cancellation of the company's investor conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:06 IST
Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson, the chief executive officer of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was tragically shot dead on Wednesday morning outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. According to New York City police, the shooting was a premeditated attack. The incident unfolded outside the Hilton on Sixth Avenue before the company's scheduled investor conference.

Video footage revealed the gunman waited for Thompson, ignoring others around, before shooting him multiple times. Despite police efforts, the suspect managed to escape, prompting an ongoing investigation. UnitedHealth expressed sorrow over the loss, highlighting Thompson's respected status among colleagues and friends.

The motive for this targeted attack remains unclear. The shooting prompted UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Andrew Witty to cancel the day's events. The police presence at the scene was significant, with streets cordoned off and evidence markers deployed. The incident shocked many, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, as authorities continue to pursue the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

