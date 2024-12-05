Pioneering Angioplasty in Latur Under Government Health Scheme
A groundbreaking angioplasty procedure in Latur marks the first operation under Maharashtra's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College. The successful surgery on a 53-year-old woman includes free services enabled by a new cath lab, benefiting the district's residents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Latur achieved a medical milestone with the first-ever angioplasty procedure under the Maharashtra government's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, as confirmed by officials.
This significant medical service took place at the state-run Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Super-Specialty Hospital.Officials highlighted the procedure's potential benefits for district residents.
A 53-year-old woman underwent the operation, receiving two stents. Following a year's dedication in setting up a state-of-the-art cath lab, locals can now access free angiography and angioplasty services under the government scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement