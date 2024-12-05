Pioneering Angioplasty in Latur Under Government Health Scheme

Latur achieved a medical milestone with the first-ever angioplasty procedure under the Maharashtra government's Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, as confirmed by officials.

This significant medical service took place at the state-run Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Super-Specialty Hospital.Officials highlighted the procedure's potential benefits for district residents.

A 53-year-old woman underwent the operation, receiving two stents. Following a year's dedication in setting up a state-of-the-art cath lab, locals can now access free angiography and angioplasty services under the government scheme.

