Alarm Raised Over Mystery Illness in Congo

A health alert is in effect in Congo as a mysterious flu-like disease has claimed dozens of lives, prompting public health officials across Africa to urge caution. Congo's government, led by Health Minister Roger Kamba, has confirmed 71 deaths, with symptoms including fever, headache, cough, and anemia.

Jean Kaseya, head of Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asserted that more information would be available within 48 hours as lab results are pending. Authorities indicate the disease might be respiratory, though its infectious nature and transmission method are still undetermined.

The Panzi health zone in Kwango province remains a focal point of the outbreak. The remote area has faced difficulties in accessing medical testing resources, compounding an already strained health system. Local hospitals, lacking adequate equipment and supplies, rely on traditional practitioners for treatment.

