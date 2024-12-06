Tragedy Strikes: Contaminated IV Bags Suspected in Mexico

Mexican health officials have announced the tragic deaths of 13 children in central Mexico, raising alarms over possible IV bag contamination in four medical centers.

The children's deaths have been connected to a Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria outbreak. An investigation is ongoing to confirm the precise cause of death, according to health authorities.

The health ministry has issued an epidemiological alert, and health regulator Cofepris has ordered a suspension of intravenous solutions from Productos Hospitalarios as a precautionary measure.

