Tragedy Strikes: Contaminated IV Bags Suspected in Mexico

Thirteen children have died in central Mexico due to suspected contaminated IV bags. The deaths occurred in four health centers and are possibly linked to the Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria. Health officials continue investigations, and the health ministry has issued an epidemiological alert.

Updated: 06-12-2024 06:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 06:52 IST
Mexican health officials have announced the tragic deaths of 13 children in central Mexico, raising alarms over possible IV bag contamination in four medical centers.

The children's deaths have been connected to a Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria outbreak. An investigation is ongoing to confirm the precise cause of death, according to health authorities.

The health ministry has issued an epidemiological alert, and health regulator Cofepris has ordered a suspension of intravenous solutions from Productos Hospitalarios as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

