Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

PTI | Santodomingo | Updated: 07-12-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 05:40 IST
Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced on Friday that they confiscated nearly 9.5 tons of cocaine, the largest drug seizure in the country's history.

The USD 250 million worth of drugs were found nestled inside a banana shipment that arrived at the Caucedo port in the capital of Santo Domingo, the country's most important seaport. The shipment had been sent from Guatemala and was destined for Belgium, said Carlos Devers, spokesman for the Dominican Republic's Anti-Drug Agency.

Ten suspects have been detained, he said at a press conference.

Authorities so far this year have seized nearly 47 tons of drugs.

The second biggest seizure on record was reported in 2006, when officials found more than 5,680 pounds (2,580 kilograms) at the Caucedo port.

The Dominican Republic has long been considered a major drug transit point.

