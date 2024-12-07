Left Menu

FDA Steers Through Criticism, Expansions, and Innovation in Health Sector

The FDA's role in obesity regulations was scrutinized by the Senate as health sectors face turbulence with events such as the murder of a UnitedHealth exec, Novo Holdings' acquisition of Catalent, and the WHO's investigation of a mysterious disease in Congo. Industry giants like Eli Lilly ramp up production amid rising drug demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:30 IST
FDA Steers Through Criticism, Expansions, and Innovation in Health Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Commissioner Robert Califf found himself under fire in a Senate hearing while defending the agency's efforts to tackle obesity. Senators grilled the FDA's regulation of food and beverage industries as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was picked to lead the Health and Human Services department.

A new urgency grips the healthcare sector following the shocking murder of UnitedHealth's Brian Thompson in Manhattan. Police are in pursuit of the gunman, as major insurance companies, including UnitedHealth and CVS Health, reconsider executive security measures by removing leadership photos online.

Meanwhile, Novo Holdings' acquisition of U.S. drug maker Catalent has received EU antitrust approval, a move that complements the soaring global demand for healthcare solutions. In parallel strides, Eli Lilly is expanding its Wisconsin plant to meet the surging demand for obesity and diabetes treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024