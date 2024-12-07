FDA Steers Through Criticism, Expansions, and Innovation in Health Sector

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Commissioner Robert Califf found himself under fire in a Senate hearing while defending the agency's efforts to tackle obesity. Senators grilled the FDA's regulation of food and beverage industries as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was picked to lead the Health and Human Services department.

A new urgency grips the healthcare sector following the shocking murder of UnitedHealth's Brian Thompson in Manhattan. Police are in pursuit of the gunman, as major insurance companies, including UnitedHealth and CVS Health, reconsider executive security measures by removing leadership photos online.

Meanwhile, Novo Holdings' acquisition of U.S. drug maker Catalent has received EU antitrust approval, a move that complements the soaring global demand for healthcare solutions. In parallel strides, Eli Lilly is expanding its Wisconsin plant to meet the surging demand for obesity and diabetes treatments.

